'Bommukutty Ammavukky' Serial Cast: All You Need To Know About The Actors In The Show

Bommukutty Ammavukky is a Tamil show that aired on Star Vijay in 2020. The show first aired on February 3, 2020, and then ended on December 5, 2020. It is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. The show has 156 episodes in total and is a remake of the Bengali show Maa....Tomay Chara Ghum Ashena that previously aired on Star Jalsha. Bommukutty Ammavukky serial cast features Rethva, Rashmitha and Kiran. The plot mainly focuses on how Meera lost her daughter and is in search of her. Bommi on the other hand is brought up by someone else and meets her. Here's everything you need to know about the cast of Bommukutty Ammavukky.

A look at Bommukutty Ammavukky serial cast

Rethva

The cast of Bommukutty Ammavukky features Rethva in the lead role. Rethva is seen portraying the role of Aarthi aka Bommi on the show. Bommi is Meera's daughter who suddenly gets lost. However, she eventually finds her but does not know that she is her mother. Rethva is the daughter of actors Jayashree Isvar and Isvar Raghunathan. She made her television debut with this show.

Roja Rashmita

Bommukutty Ammavukky cast also features Roja Rashmita in the lead role. The actor is seen portraying the role of Meera who is a woman who lost her child because of an incident. She starts looking for her and meets Bommi. They face a series of life-changing events after they meet each other. Roja Rashmita was also seen in Srinivasa C's film Bill Gates which released in February 2020.

Kiran

The Bommukutty Ammavukky cast also featurs Kiran in the lead role. The actor was seen playing the role of Prakash on the show. Apart from Bommukutty Ammavukky, he was seen in Kana Kaanum Kaalangal. He played the role of Madan on the show.

Sridevi

Bommukutty Ammavukky features Tamil actor Sridevi Ashok. She is seen portraying the role of Rathna. Sridevi is also known for her shows like Annakodiyum Aindhu Pengalum, Kalyanam Mudhal Kadhal Varai, Poove Poochudava and Aranmanai Kili. The actor is currently seen in shows like Poove Unakkaga and Kaaturkena Veli. She made her film debut with Tamil film Pudhukottaiyilirundhu Saravanan and was later seen in Kizhakku Kadalkarai Salai.

