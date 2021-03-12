'Boogie Woogie' To Return With New Season? Here's What Judges Have To Say About It

The kids who grew up in the 1990s witnessed the rise of television channels and watched several popular shows on TV. Boogie Woogie is one such show which went on to become a huge hit and still enjoys a cult following. The trio of Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri and Ravi Behl became the iconic judges of the show. The trio in their recent interview with Pinkvilla talked about the show’s journey and also shed some light on the Boogie Woogie new season. For all the people who are wondering about the Boogie Woogie new season, here is everything you need to know about it.

Boogie Woogie judges talk about the show's new season

Boogie Woogie aired its last season 7 years ago in 2014. During their interview, the trio of Jaaved Jaaferi, Naved Jafri and Ravi Behl were asked about their thoughts on the new season of Boogie Woogie. On being asked this question, all three of them were ecstatic and revealed that they would love to do a new season of Boogie Woogie. Ravi Behl who had also directed the show with Naved Jafri and Ashu Jain shared that they are young, able and also fit. So if anyone wants to approach them for the new season, they can work it out. Naved Jafri also voiced a similar opinion.

Popular actor, comedian and judge of Boogie Woogie Jaaved Jaaferi shared that they can still hold the audiences and still have a lot of people out there who love and appreciate their work. He also added that he feels that they are still capable of doing a new season of Boogie Woogie as they are ready and will love to do so too. During the interview, the Dhamaal actor also shared that his son Meezaan Jafri was also a part of the show’s title song’s first sequence when he was just over a year old.

Boogie Woogie

The Indian dance competition show made its grand debut in 1996 and scaled great heights of success. It is the oldest and longest-running dance reality show on Indian television. The show was judged by actor and Television host Jaaved Jafferi along with his brother Naved who was also the director and producer of the show and actor Ravi Behl.

Image Credits: Jaaved Jaaferi Instagram