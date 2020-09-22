'Brahmagantu' Serial Cast: Key Characters Of Show And Plot Details Revealed

Brahmagantu is a melodramatic Kannada serial that airs on Zee Kannada. According to Deccan Chronicle, it is an adaptation of the popular Hindi serial Badho Bahu that was aired on Zee Entertainment. The story revolves around an obese girl. Her family and friends call her 'dummi'. Even though people take advantage of her, she is very forgiving. Here’s a list of the cast and crew of Brahmagantu.

Brahmagantu cast and crew

Bharath Bopanna

Bharath Bopanna, who works predominantly in Kannada cinema, is popularly known by his screen name Lucky. He played the role of Lucky aka Lakshman in the serial. Lucky is a wrestler and belongs to a rich family. Bharath made his debut in the Kannada serial Girija Kalyana. He rose to fame after he played the role of Lucky.

Geetha Bhat

Geetha Bhat essayed the role of the female protagonist who is a singer. She is a strong-headed girl who believes that her marriage will be as ethereal as her dream. Geetha’s family is well connected with Lucky’s family in the show.

T S Nagabharana

T S Nagabharana is a well-known Indian film director, writer, and producer. He is referred to as a pioneer of the parallel cinema. Being one of the few directors to bestride the mainstream and parallel cinema worlds, Nagabharana has achieved tremendous success.

Gayathri Prabhakar

Renowned veteran actress Gayathri Prabhakar has predominantly worked in the Kannada cinema. She is known for her work as a dubbing artist in the Kannada industry. Gayathri entered the industry during the 1970s and started her career as a dubbing artist. her first film as a dubbing artist was Praya Praya Praya that released in 1982.

Shruti Naidu

Shruti Naidu is a well-known actor and producer in the Kannada industry. She featured in the serial Preethi Illadha Mele that aired on ETV. Some of the serials directed by Shruti are Shri Asthu Shubham Asthu, Punarvivaha and Mahadevi.

About the serial

Brahmagantu throws light on the emotional side of a person who is a victim of body shaming. Because of its storyline that captures the trauma one has to face due to their personal appearance, it connects with the audience instantly. The seriousness of the plot is mixed with a tint of humour that makes it interesting and fun to watch.

Image Credits: Still from Brahmagantu

