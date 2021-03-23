Brahmarakshas 2's Arpit Ranka Talks To His Son In Every 2 Hours In Between Shots; Read

Zee TV is back again with the second season of its massively popular thriller drama, Brahmarakshas 2. Season two will entail the story of Brahmarakshas who has returned with double powers with the mission of attaining immortality. Produced by Balaji Telefilms, the show will take a leap of two years in the future and bring about surprising twists and turns for the viewers.

Brahmaraksha 2's new character

Previously, the story showed Angad, played by Pearl V. Puri, mourning the loss of his lover Kalindi portrayed by Nikki Sharma, and Kalindi's twin sister named Chandni entered the story as a 'Chorni'. This series of events brought in a lot of drama in the storyline. To make this more interesting, the show introduced a new character- Arpit Ranka, who will be playing the role of an inspector named Yug Suryavanshi who will be dead set on capturing Chandni.

More about Brahmarakshas 2's Arpit Ranka

The actor has famously essayed negative roles on the small screen like Duryodhana in Arpit Ranka's serial Mahabharat. Maintaining the suit, Arpit Ranka took up the negative role in this series. Brahmarakshas 2's Arpit Ranka is not only a talented actor but also a dedicated father of a son named Arnidh Ranka. Talking about balancing his professional and private life, Arpit responded saying that he regularly calls his son to make sure that they talk at least every 2 hours.

Arpit Ranka's baby boy

The caring father further talked about how he shared a special bond with his son and that his baby boy is used to talking to him every day. The actor makes sure to call his son to wish him goodnight as Arpit Ranka's baby cannot go to sleep without talking to him. The actor expressed his displeasure about working outside Mumbai for South movies as it gets difficult to spend time with his son. Arpit informed the viewers that it can get tough to handle work and private life but Arpit is clear about being a father before an actor.

'For him, I am playing the best character'

Talking about how his son understands his work as an actor, Arpit opened up about how his son does not care which character he is playing, as for the son- his father is playing the best character. The actor talked about how he used to take his son to shoots before COVID, where they would have a blast. Sharing an incident of the set, Arpit said that his son once asked his co-star 'Why are you hitting my papa?' during a climax scene. Lastly, the actors expressed that he will be as transparent as he can with his son and help him make an informed decision about being an actor. Arpit Ranka's wife Nidhi Somani Ranka gave birth to their son, Arnidh Ranka, in 2006.

