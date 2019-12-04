Breaking Bad completed six years and left fans wanting more. Fans rejoiced as this year the first film in the popular TV series franchise called El Camino released. The film was a joy ride for anyone who watched the Breaking Bad series. The film made them reminiscent of many episodes from the series.

Breaking Bad's Aaron Paul reveals a spin-off on THESE two characters would be perfect

In the film, fans loved to see Jesse Pinkman back on screen escaping from the drug lords. While Walter White was missing from the scene fans found joy just watching Aaron Paul reunite with his closest buddies in the film. Recently the actor candidly spoke to an entertainment magazine about his thoughts on Breaking Bad. When he was asked about the possibility of another breaking bad movie he said, Probably Jesse would get another spinoff.

He laughed it off and added, on a serious note Skinny Pete and Badger would most likely get to have a spin-off. He said that the two were extremely loyal to each other and were good friends as characters. The actor said that he would personally like to see them have a spinoff of their own.

For fans of the popular series, this news comes as a huge possibility of surprise. The two characters, Skinny Pete and Badger have had integral parts in the series and fans have appreciated their bonding throughout the series. In the recently released film, the two characters had Pinkmans back throughout the show. Fans expressed how they would love to see the trio back on screen again.

