Bride And Prejudice Actor Dannii Erskine Dies Aged 28 After Drunk Driving Incident

Dannii Erskine, who became popular after featuring in the reality TV show Bride and Prejudice, passed away aged 28. Her death was confirmed by the family members in an Instagram post. It was also revealed that Erskine was a victim of drunk driving. She died after her vehicle was hit by a speeding car. She suffered a fatal injury to her skull upon impact with the airbag and was pronounced braindead at 12:01am on April 29, as per the reports.

In the Instagram post, a monochrome picture of the star was posted with the message, “Rest in peace, Dannii Erskine, 1995-2023”. The caption read, “28/04 took Dannii’s life to a speeding driver - An awful accident. We appreciate and respect the wishes we have received as a family."

Dannii Erskine's sister Dee on her death

Bride and Prejudice star Dannii Erskine’s sister Dee gave more details on the tragic accident. While speaking with SoDramatic, Dee stated that her sister drove ahead as the signal turned green. However, another driver, who was later found to be under the influence of alcohol, crashed into her car. The collision resulted in multiple fatal injuries. Erskine was provided urgent medical care. Unfortunately, she could not recover and was taken off life support on April 29.

Dee further told the outlet, "She was 28. Full of life and trying her best to move on and meet someone. Now she won’t get that chance”. Erskine rose to fame after featuring in Bride and Prejudice: The Forbidden Weddings in 2019, where she was pushing to marry her partner, Denton Ansley despite opposition from her family.