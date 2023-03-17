Bride-to-be Dalljiet Kaur Looks Radiant At Mehendi Ceremony, Enjoys Her Bachelorette

Dalljiet Kaur is all set to marry UK-based businessman Nikhil Patel on March 18. Ahead of her wedding, the pre-wedding festivities kickstarted in full swing. Recently, the bride-to-be bachelorette and mehendi ceremonies were held.

The photos and videos from her mehendi ceremony have been doing rounds on social media. The Qayamat Ki Raat star looked radiant in a multi-coloured outfit. She flaunted her mehendi-clad hands featuring her love story with Nikhil. While the design of her right hand showed a camera with "Take 2" written on it, the design on the hand focussed on her new life which has three children and Nikhil along with her.

Take a look:

Dalljiet Kaur's bachelorette with the girl gang

On the same day, Dalljiet Kaur's girlfriends including Karishma Tanna, Sunayna Fozdar, and Pranita Pandit among others hosted a bachelorette for her. Kaur wore a green dress and was seen sporting a "Bride-to-be" sash. In one of the photos, she can be seen cutting the cake. Another glimpse showed her dancing along with her girl gang.

Take a look at the video here :

Dalljiet Kaur on last minute jitters

During a media interaction, Dalljiet Kaur opened up about the last-minute jitters. She shared that there is unsaid excitement but she is very nervous as she doesn't have time. She said, "Earlier I thought there were 10-15 days for the wedding and now it's just four days to my wedding. I am feeling that time is going very fast. My friends from all over the country and the world are coming for the wedding."

"Some of them have been friends with me for more than 25 years. My house is right now full of chaos and every room has at least 7-8 people. I have a lot of people coming home," she added.