'Bridgerton 2' Teaser: Simone Ashley, Jonathan Bailey Impress Fans With Impeccable Acting

On the special occasion of Valentine’s Day, the makers of the upcoming Netflix show Bridgerton dropped the teaser of the second season. The first season of the Netflix series premiered in 2020 and retained the title of the ‘most watched’ show on the streaming platform for quite some time. Now, with the second instalment, the fans have been curious to know more about the developments on the show and what exactly will be in store for them.

Bridgerton 2 revolves around the love story of new introduction Kate Sharma, played by Simone Ashley, and Anthony Bridgerton, portrayed by Jonathan Bailey. The teaser begins with glimpses of ‘anonymous’ columnist Lady Whistledown delivering her latest piece on her identity being speculated. She says that while the town wonders about who she is, she's been ‘sharpening her knives.'

Makers drop Bridgerton 2 teaser; watch

The short teaser is packed with snippets of the protagonist Kate and Anthony Bridgerton exchanging glances - he greets her with a nod in one sequence while she turns her gaze away in a show of initial tension in their budding romance. The teaser also gives a sneak peek into the stunning royal ball.

The official synopsis for season two reads: “Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides. Across Grosvenor Square, the Featheringtons must welcome the newest heir to their estate while Penelope (Nicola Coughlan) continues to navigate the ton whilst keeping her deepest secret from the people closest to her.” The series has been bankrolled by Shonda Rhimes, Betsy Beers, and Chris Van Dusen. Van Dusen also serves as creator and showrunner.

Image: Instagram/Netflix/BridgertoneNetflix