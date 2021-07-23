'Bridgerton' And 'WandaVision' Among Top 100 Shows To Earn 'ReFrame Stamp'; Read Why

A huge number of tv shows have recently earned the 'ReFrame Stamp'. The latest shows to receive this honorable stamp of approval are Bridgerton, WandaVision, The Handmaid’s Tale, Lovecraft Country, The Flight Attendant, Hacks, Pose, Black-ish, PEN15, The Underground Railroad and I May Destroy You. The news was announced on July 20, 2021 by the founders of ReFrame, Women in Film and the Sundance Institute in partnership with IMDbPro.

What is the 'ReFrame Stamp' about?

The 'ReFrame Stamp' is an honourable distinction which is given to tv shows and movies which have achieved, "gender-balanced hiring." Keep in mind, that this not only includes the women who are a part of a tv show's cast, but also women who are working for the show behind-the-scenes. In other words, "gender-balanced hiring" is achieved when the number of men and women working on a project are equal or near equal, both on and off screen.

More about the 'ReFrame Stamps' received by tv shows in 2020-21

According to THR, ReFrame decided to expanded the analysis for 2020-21 from IMDb's Top 100 scripted shows to Top 200. The report also cites that for the first time, more than 50 percent of the "most popular shows" have earned the aforementioned stamp. The eligibility period to be considered for this stamp was June 1, 2020, through May 31, 2021.

All shows that had their top-performing four weeks fall into this period were considered for the stamps. The analysis also states that of the 200 shows that were analyzed, 62 saw women as showrunners, 13 of which were women of color. In addition, 102 shows saw a woman in a top-billed acting role, a list which includes 31 women of color.

In addition to the 200 shows, there is also an "open application process" which allows for shows apart from the decided upon 200, to earn the stamp. This years shows include, Freeform’s Good Trouble, Motherland: Fort Salem, AMC’s Kevin Can F Himself, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Nos4a2, Ada Twist Scientist, Ridley Jones and We the People. The ReFrame Stamp has been around since 2018, with honors being given in both film and TV.

ReFrame director Andria Wilson Mirza in a statement recently said:

The significant increase in Stamped TV content tells us that we are beginning to see the impact of years of advocacy for more equitable hiring in Hollywood

