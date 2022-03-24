'Bridgerton' Star Nicola Coughlan Tests Positive For COVID-19; Skips Season 2 Premiere

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan, who essays the role of Penelope Featherington aka Lady Whistledown in the hit Netflix show, has tested positive for COVID-19 days before the second season premiere. The 35-year-old revealed her diagnosis via Instagram, quipping that she's 'heartbroken' to have missed the show's season 2 red carpet premiere.

Sharing a picture of her dolled up in a robe, Nicola began her caption by stating, "My Bridgerton Premiere look- a little different than expected". Meanwhile, the latest instalment of the show is set to premiere on Netflix on Friday, March 25.

Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan tests positive for COVID-19

Taking to her Instagram handle, Coughlan shared a picture of her all decked up in makeup and jewellery as she poses in a robe. In the caption, she wrote, "My Bridgerton Premiere look- a little different than expected. So I’ve been struck down with Miss Rona and I’m missing our first premiere- heartbroken is an understatement but sending so much love to my gorgeous castmates who I hope have the best night." She further added, "Also ‘infectious virus but make it fashion." Take a look.

Fans poured in wishes for the actor, hoping for her speedy recovery. Fellow cast member Charithra Chandran also commented, "We'll miss you so much my lovely".

On the other hand, the next season of the period drama is based on the second novel in author Julia Quinn’s best-selling series, The Viscount Who Loved Me. It follows Anthony Bridgerton’s (Jonathan Bailey) quest to find a partner. According to Hollywood Reporter, the official description of season 2 reads,

"Driven by his duty to uphold the family name, Anthony’s search for a debutante who meets his impossible standards seems ill-fated until Kate (Simone Ashley) and her younger sister Edwina (Charithra Chandran) Sharma arrive from India. When Anthony begins to court Edwina, Kate discovers the true nature of his intentions — a true love match is not high on his priority list — and decides to do everything in her power to stop the union. But in doing so, Kate and Anthony’s verbal sparring matches only bring them closer together, complicating matters on both sides.”

Image: INSTAGRAM/@NICOLACOUGHLAN