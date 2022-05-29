'Broken But Beautiful 3': Sidharth Shukla's Fans 'heartbroken' As His Show Clocks 1 Year

Popular actor Sidharth Shukla breathed his last on September 2, 2021, at the age of 40 and the news left his fane, family and the film industry shocked. The actor was known for his roles in Balika Vadhu, Dil Se Dil Tak, Biznes po kazakhski and many other projects and has a massive fan following. The actor's web series Broken But Beautiful season 3 was one of his shows that gained popularity and clocked one year on May 29, 2022.

Sidharth Shukla-starrer Broken But Beautiful 3 clocks one year

ALTBalaji shared an adorable glimpse from the show featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, the leading duo of the show, who played Agastya Rao and Rumi Desai respectively. The duo was seen engaging in some sweet moments together and the caption of the post read, "Rumi aur Agastya ka magic is forever!" (Rumi and Agastya's magic is forever.)

Watch the clip here:

Several fans and followers took to the comments section and expressed how much they miss the late star as his hit series clocks one year. They mentioned they would love him 'always and forever,' even though he was no longer in their midst. They mentioned that their hearts were also 'broken but beautiful' as they miss the late star dearly, but have several memories of him to hold on to. They called the BBB3 star the 'king of hearts' as they mentioned they rewatch the hit ALTBalaji show when they miss the actor. They wrote, "You know what, I'm remembering Siddharth Shukla and watching broken and beautiful S3. This season is my most favourite season and right now I'm just heartbroken that Siddharth is not between us". Several fans and followers flooded the comments section with heart emoticons for the late star as they celebrated one year of his web series.

Shukla has also won a posthumous award for his role in Broken But Beautiful 3 a few months after his unfortunate demise. He was awarded the honour by SCREENXX and Ekta Kapoor took to her social media account to congratulate him. Kapoor wrote, "Best actor @realsidharthshukla! Somewhere in d skies ur celebrating! Congrats Agastya Rao." and several netizens poured in love for the late star.

Image: Instagram/@altbalaji, @realsidharthshukla