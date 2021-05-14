'Broken But Beautiful 3': Sidharth, Sonia Starrer To Take Viewers On Journey Of Love

Giving a sneak peek into the most awaited romance drama Broken But Beautiful 3 makers released the teaser that promises to take viewers on a journey of love and longing. TV Czarina, Ekta Kapoor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of the show on the auspicious occasion of Eid. Unlike the first two seasons, the third instalment will comprise of its touching love story, unconventional story-telling, soulful songs, and brilliant performances.

Broken But Beautiful 3 teaser out

Starring Sidharth Shukla and debutant Sonia Rathee, the teaser shows shades of love, obsession, heartbreak, and the inevitable love triangle. The teaser caption reads, “Obsession never ends, it shifts. Rumi aur Agastya ki story kuch aisi hi hain. Sometimes what you want, may not be what you need!” The clip showcases the romantic journey of Agastya and Rumi – how they came close to each other and rose to the roller-coaster of emotions... Before sharing the teaser, the makers unveiled the character posters that gave a glimpse of the life of Sonia Rathee as Rumi, Sidharth Shukla as Agastya. Rumi, the daughter of an industrialist, makes her acting debut in a play directed by Agastya. Produced by Sarita A Tanwar and Niraj Kothari, and directed by Priyanka Ghose, the upcoming web series will stream from 29th May 2021 on ALTBalaji. . The first two seasons featured Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi that had received a lot of love and appreciation from the fans.

Apart from sharing the posters, the official Twitter handle of Alt Balaji shared a video of Harleen Sethi who starred in the first two seasons of the show talking about the upcoming Broken But Beautiful season 3. The video starts with a flashback of the earlier season and the tender moments that Veer and Sameera shared. She goes on to say, "Love can break you but it can also heal you." She also said that after Veer and Sameera's story, it is time to move on to the next broke but beautiful couple Rumi and Agastya. The season will be available for streaming on Alt Balaji from May 29, 2021.

(Image credit: REALSIDHARTHSHUKLA/ SONIARATHEE/EKTAKAPOOR/ Instagram)

