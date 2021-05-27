'Broken But Beautiful 3' Song 'Kya Kiya Hain Tune' Out! Fans Pour In Positive Reviews

ALT Balaji's new series Broken But Beautiful 3, featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, released its new track Kya Kiya Hain Tune on Youtube. Singer Palak Muchhal announced the release of the track and received positive feedback from her fans. The track has managed to go viral and trending on social media within only a few hours of its release. Check out what the fans have to say about Broken But Beautiful 3's new track.

'Kya Kiya Hain Tune' from Broken But Beautiful 3'

ALT Balaji is back with another exciting season of the Broke But Beautiful series. Since the launch of its trailer on the 16th of May, the series has been receiving massive hype for its cast and captivating soundtracks. 'Kya Kiya Hain Tune' is sung by Armaan Malik & Palak Muchhal while Rashmi Virag wrote the endearing track. Broken But Beautiful 3 songs also include 'Mere Liye', and 'Tere Naal'.

'Kya Kiya Hain Tune' review

It is quite evident from social media that the song has enchanted many listeners with its melodious beat and soulful lyrics as the song started trending on Twitter. One listener praised the singers for work and complimented Sidharth Shukla for his performance in the music video. Another fan rejoiced the moment of the track reaching number one trending on Twitter. Another fan shared snippets from the song and gushed over Sidharth's character in the music video.

Amazing song ammal ,Arman and palak rocks.Sidharth you are best actor we love Agastya rao.God bless you.we respect you as an actor and human being.. BBB3 blockbuster we already take @altbalaji subscription only to watch you on screen.Public luv u because you live in people heart — dimple singh (@sheart000) May 27, 2021

#KyaKiyaHainTune is trending



Whoop whoop

This song is sooo amazing @palakmuchhal3 I am in total Love with ur voiceeee



It will be Super Duper hit for sure... pic.twitter.com/S2UEuJVCD8 — Divyanshi #PalakianArmy💕 (@DivyanshiPalak3) May 27, 2021

Koi iss Shy Agastya se Kaise pyaar na kare 🥺

That blush is melting my heart

You are so charming n cute in #KyaKiyaHainTune @sidharth_shukla 🥺🥰

Dil lelo @altbalaji @AmaalMallik @ArmaanMalik22 n @palakmuchhal3 ..ur song is a masterpiece

KYA KIYA HAIN TUNE OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/Xj1keA8YeZ — Dr.Nupur /AgastyaRao stan ❤️💅 (@DrNupurrk) May 27, 2021

Some fans took this opportunity to churn memes out of the music video while sharing several snippets of Sidharth Shuka. One fan shared a snap of Sidharth embracing Sonia Rathee while sleeping and made a comedic meme out of it. While another fan shared a snap of Sidharth Shukla tapping on a car door and cheekily remarked 'appear on my car's glass window someday'.

KYA KIYA HAIN TUNE OUT NOW



When mom wake up at night for water..



Le Me - pic.twitter.com/3CyFRHp7cD — ᴠɪᴋᴀs ™️ ✬ (@bluntvikas2) May 27, 2021

appear on my car's glass window someday @sidharth_shukla 👀😾

KYA KIYA HAIN TUNE OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/6Jjo2mxVxy — shreyaa ⚠️ (@TeraSyapa) May 27, 2021

Another fan commented that the song was an 'explosion of talent'. Complimenting the music video and story of the song, one listener praised the chemistry of the actors in the music video and shared a snap of their favourite scene. Another fan gushed about the song and commented about how they loved the artists' work in it.

When a man takes care of his girl and aware of small little things. Then you understand how much he feels for her. #AgastyaRao is concerned and he blushed in the end. This scene is damn cute. #BrokenButBeautiful3 #AgMi#SidharthShukla



KYA KIYA HAIN TUNE OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/tKnQXAAvCJ — Sᴜᴄʜɪ 🔥 (SɪᴅHᴇᴀʀᴛ)💕 (@Suchisri2) May 27, 2021

Thank You @AmaalMallik Sir For Releasing Full Song As U Said To Me The Song Is So Beautiful You Have Taken Really Best Moments For Music Video & We All Loving It So Much U Worked On This Song For 20 Days That Is So Sweet Of U

Yes,The Song Is Insane:)♡



KYA KIYA HAIN TUNE OUT NOW pic.twitter.com/7WtZo0lzQQ — Garvit♡• #AgastyaRaoIsComingOn29thMay ❤🤩 (@BindassGarvit12) May 27, 2021

IMAGE- STILL FROM KYA KIYA HAIN TUNE

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.