Last Updated:

'Broken But Beautiful 3' Song 'Kya Kiya Hain Tune' Out! Fans Pour In Positive Reviews

Broken But Beautiful 3 released the song 'Kya Kiya Hain Tune' and here is the fans' review of the new trending song on Twitter. Read more.

Written By
Princia Hendriques
Broken But Beautiful 3

IMAGE- STILL FROM KYA KIYA HAIN TUNE


ALT Balaji's new series Broken But Beautiful 3, featuring Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, released its new track Kya Kiya Hain Tune on Youtube. Singer Palak Muchhal announced the release of the track and received positive feedback from her fans. The track has managed to go viral and trending on social media within only a few hours of its release. Check out what the fans have to say about Broken But Beautiful 3's new track.

'Kya Kiya Hain Tune' from Broken But Beautiful 3'

ALT Balaji is back with another exciting season of the Broke But Beautiful series. Since the launch of its trailer on the 16th of May, the series has been receiving massive hype for its cast and captivating soundtracks. 'Kya Kiya Hain Tune' is sung by Armaan Malik & Palak Muchhal while Rashmi Virag wrote the endearing track. Broken But Beautiful 3 songs also include 'Mere Liye', and 'Tere Naal'.

'Kya Kiya Hain Tune' review

It is quite evident from social media that the song has enchanted many listeners with its melodious beat and soulful lyrics as the song started trending on Twitter. One listener praised the singers for work and complimented Sidharth Shukla for his performance in the music video. Another fan rejoiced the moment of the track reaching number one trending on Twitter. Another fan shared snippets from the song and gushed over Sidharth's character in the music video.

READ | Sidharth Shukla unveils his character Agastya from 'Broken but Beautiful 3'; fans react

Some fans took this opportunity to churn memes out of the music video while sharing several snippets of Sidharth Shuka. One fan shared a snap of Sidharth embracing Sonia Rathee while sleeping and made a comedic meme out of it. While another fan shared a snap of Sidharth Shukla tapping on a car door and cheekily remarked 'appear on my car's glass window someday'.

READ | Sonia Rathee on her onscreen kiss with Sidharth Shukla in BBB3: 'It just happened'

Another fan commented that the song was an 'explosion of talent'. Complimenting the music video and story of the song, one listener praised the chemistry of the actors in the music video and shared a snap of their favourite scene. Another fan gushed about the song and commented about how they loved the artists' work in it.

READ | Shehnaaz Gill's fans want her to do a movie with Sidharth Shukla; the actress responds

IMAGE- STILL FROM KYA KIYA HAIN TUNE

READ | Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill share plans to watch 'The Family Man' season 1 again

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

First Published:
COMMENT