'Broken But Beautiful' Season 2: Vikrant Massey Starrer Receives A Thumbs Up From Netizens

Broken But Beautiful season 2 has recently been released on platforms like Alt Balaji and Zee5. The show revolves around the story of two people coming to terms with their respective broken relationships, finding comfort in each other. Season 1 had left the audience members on a cliffhanger with two lead characters parting their ways forever. The second season has opened to positive reviews by fans. Producer Ekta Kapoor has also shared a heartfelt post thanking fans of the show for the support. Apart from Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, actors Gaurav Arora and Anuja Joshi have joined the lead cast for this season.

Broken But Beautiful season 2 Twitter reviews

Thanku everyone JAI MATA DI! credit: @altbalaji. Itna pyaar ki woh hamare dil ko pighalaa hi de! So good to know all of you loved the show, thank you so much for all the lovely reviews! #BrokenButBeautiful Season 2 Streaming Now on ALTBalaji 😍#AltBalajiOriginal #AZEE5Original pic.twitter.com/VpM35sFML0 — Ekta Kapoor (@ektaravikapoor) December 5, 2019

Just finished watching all the epi's of #BrokenButBeautiful season 2. @masseysahib as Veer & @1harleensethi as Sameera has done a phenomenal job. I'm so much in love with this two characters Sam & Veer ❤

From song to story everything is so admirable. 💛 pic.twitter.com/2MoRIAEE9X — S o n a 🌼 (@itsSonaaaaa) November 28, 2019

"Yeh kangaan hain na yeh Karthik ke dadima ke hain aur Yeh Sam apne shaadi mein pehnegi"



Agni's cute prophecy is coming true ❤️❤️ but not in a way Sam or Porno thought 😂@altbalaji, we need a Season 3 just for that 🙏#BrokenButBeautiful #brokenbutbeautifulseason2 — Anuradha Gupta 🇮🇳🇨🇦 (@Anuradh41061311) December 6, 2019

Give your time to #BrokenButBeautiful Be amazed how beautifully,brilliantly it is written & executed . This show breaks all cliches , preconceived notions&all that our mind expects to happen next . The cast is sizzling, performances are rich. The content we deserve to watch 🌟 — J (@BeingPerceptive) December 4, 2019

Just ended up watching #BrokenButBeautiful season 1 and 2 at one go .Im still lost in that world,@altbalaji has done a great job and the whole team deserves an applause..@masseysahib and #Harleen were great and so were the other actors,truly loved the web series😍😍 — Kaushik (@wicked_weird_) December 3, 2019

