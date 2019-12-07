The Debate
'Broken But Beautiful' Season 2: Vikrant Massey Starrer Receives A Thumbs Up From Netizens

Television News

'Broken But Beautiful' season 2 has recently been launched on major OTT platforms. It has mostly opened to positive reviews by the audiences.

Written By Amir Khollam | Mumbai | Updated On:
Broken but Beautiful season 2

Broken But Beautiful season 2 has recently been released on platforms like Alt Balaji and Zee5. The show revolves around the story of two people coming to terms with their respective broken relationships, finding comfort in each other. Season 1 had left the audience members on a cliffhanger with two lead characters parting their ways forever. The second season has opened to positive reviews by fans. Producer Ekta Kapoor has also shared a heartfelt post thanking fans of the show for the support. Apart from Vikrant Massey and Harleen Sethi, actors Gaurav Arora and Anuja Joshi have joined the lead cast for this season. 

Broken But Beautiful season 2 Twitter reviews

Published:
