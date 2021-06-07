Brooke Shields' Daughter Wears Her Mom's 1998 Golden Globes Dress To Prom

Brooke Shields' daughter Rowan Frances Henchy chose to wear her mom's Golden Globes dress from 1998 to prom this year. The 18-year-old girl rocked the slim-fitting red dress and chose to style it in her own way. Brooke Shields gushed over her daughter's choice and was humbled to see her wear it.

She said that she felt like a "proud mama" watching Rowan wear the dress. Rowan chose to style the dress by keeping it simple and wearing a small black purse to go with it. She had a white corsage around her wrist and opted for minimal makeup. Her blonde hair was open and curled with loose waves. Brooke took to her Instagram account to share the picture of her daughter wearing the dress and attached a picture of herself wearing the dress on the Golden Globes red carpet in 1998.

At the time, Brooke's brunette hair was styled in a stylish manner to frame her face. She had chosen a matching red shawl to go with the bright red dress. The look was completed with a simple makeup look consisting of a bright red lipstick shade. In the caption, Brooke wrote, "I thought it was a special night when I was nominated for a Golden Globe and wore this dress in 1998, but nothing could have prepared me to see my daughter wearing it to her prom" and signed off by saying that she felt like a proud mama.

Brooke Shields shares her daughter's prom look

Many of Brooke Shields' fans showered the actor and her daughter Rowan. They congratulated her and told her that they looked gorgeous together. Actor Debra Messing too exclaimed saying, "OH MY GOD that is so SPECIAL!!!!! I remember you in that gown that night! And now your beautiful daughter gets to make new memories with it." One fan wrote, "I love everything about this", while another said, "She’s Beautiful Just Like Her Momma." The mother-daughter duo was showered with heart emojis in the comment section.

Brooke Shields was nominated for her role in Suddenly Susan at the Golden Globes Awards in 1998. In Suddenly Susan she played the lead role of Susan Keane. Other actors in the sitcom included Kathy Griffin, Judd Nelson, Barbara Barrie, Nestor Carbonell and many others. That night the award for Best Actress – Television Series Musical or Comedy went to Helen Hunt for her role of Jamie Buchanan in Mad About You.

Image: Brooke Shields' Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.