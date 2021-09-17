Brooklyn Nine-Nine Finale: Andy Samberg Aka Jake Peralta Thanks Fans: Watch

The long-running NBC sitcom Brooklyn Nine-Nine marked its finale episode yesterday, September 16. The show came to an end after its eight seasons run. While fans are not willing to say goodbye to their favourite show, Andy Samberg, who plays the lead Jake Peralta, thanked fans for their love. The final season of the show began on August 12, 2021.

Taking to Instagram, the official handle of Brooklyn Nine-Nine shared a video of Andy Samberg thanking fans for showering their love. Andy Samberg donned his Peralta avatar for the video and said, "Hey Nine Niners, just wanted to say thank you so much for the love and support you've shown us. It made the last eight years pretty Toit. It's from the show." Fans reacted to the video and revealed how they are not ready to bid goodbye to the show. A fan wrote, "I'm not ready to say goodbye to this series," while another one commented, "I’m not crying, that’s eyeball sweat." Some fans claimed they could not stop crying and wrote, "I AM TRYING SO HARD NOT TO CRY AND THIS ISN’T HELPING."

Andy Samber treats fans with a Nine-Nine squad photo

Andy Samberg also bid goodbye to the show's cast via Instagram. The actor posted a photo of the entire Nine-Nine squad from the sets of the show. While he did not write anything in the caption, it was evident that he was bidding farewell to his colleagues via the post.

Details about Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Brooklyn Nine-Nine first aired on September 17, 2013. Therefore, the show creators decided to end it nine years later, on September 16, 2021. The show revolves around New York's ninety-ninth police precinct in Brooklyn. The carefree yet talented detectives' lives take a huge turn as Captain Raymond Holt comes to manage their precinct. However, they all become a family as Holt brings out the best from them. The show's finale season aired on NBC. Its first seven seasons are also available on Netflix. The show stars Andy Samberg, Melissa Fumero, Stephanie Beatriz, Andre Braugher, Joe Lo Truglio, Terry Crews, Joel McKinnon Miller and Dirk Blocker in pivotal roles.

Image: AP and Instagram/@nbcbrooklyn99