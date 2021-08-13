Brooklyn Nine-Nine Season 8 Released: How To Watch Online And Streaming Channels

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 is one of the highly-anticipated shows in recent times as it will be the final season of the American sitcom. Created by Dan Goor and Michael Schur, the final season of the show was recently released escalating the curiosity of the fans. The series as well as the cast members bagged numerous awards in these years and as the show is about to come to an end, the fans want to make the most of it. Here’s how you can watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 release date & time

The first episode of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 began airing on 12 August 2021, at 8 pm, on NBC followed by the second episode on the same day. Here’s the list of the release date for all the upcoming episodes of Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8

Episode 1 - August 12, 2021

Episode 2 - August 12, 2021

Episode 3 - August 19, 2021

Episode 4 - August 19, 2021

Episode 5 - August 26, 2021

Episode 6 - August 26, 2021

Episode 7 - September 2, 2021

Episode 8 - September 2, 2021

Episode 9 - September 16, 2021

Episode 10 - September 16, 2021

How to watch Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 online?

The fans can enjoy watching the show through various platforms such as Hulu and Peacock Premium after it airs on NBC at 8 pm Eastern Time. Two new episodes will air on NBC every Thursday until the two final episodes stream back to back. For those who need to catch up on the previous season of the show, all the episodes from seasons 1-7 will be available on Hulu and Peacock.

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 cast

Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8 cast who will be reprising their roles from the previous seasons include Andy Samberg as Jake Peralta, Melissa Fumero as Amy Santiago, Andre Braugher as Raymond Holt, Joe Lo Truglio as Charles Boyle, Stephanie Beatriz as Rosa Diaz, Dirk Blocker as Michael Hitchcock, Terry Crews as Terry Jeffords, Joel McKinnon Miller as Norm Scully, Chelsea Peretti as Gina Linetti, etc.

What to expect in Brooklyn Nine-Nine season 8?

While the makers haven’t unveiled any major information regarding the storyline of the finale season, one of the cast members, Terry Crew, in a recent interview with Access, hinted, "We’ve had a lot of sombre talks about it and deep conversations and we hope through this we’re going to make something that will be truly groundbreaking this year. We have an opportunity and we plan to use it in the best way possible. Our showrunner Dan Goor, had four episodes all ready to go and they just threw them in the trash. We have to start over. Right now we don’t know which direction it’s going to go in."

IMAGE: NBC BROOKLYN99 TWITTER

