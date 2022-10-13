BTS On Amitabh Bachchan's KBC? Veteran Actor Learns About K-pop; WATCH

BTS ARMY was in for a surprise as Amitabh Bachchan's quiz-based show, Kaun Banega Crorepati, featured a question on the popular boy band. In a recent episode, a contestant was tested on his knowledge about BTS for a prize amount of Rs 5,000. Bachchan posed her with a question about which country the BTS members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook belonged to, with the contestant quickly answering South Korea. Not only this, the contestant went on to tutor the KBC host on what 'K-Pop' meant.

BTS-related question appears on Amitabh Bachchan's KBC

In the clip going viral on social media, Big B asked, “The band BTS, having Jin, Suga, and J-Hope as three of its members, is from which Asian country?” The options were - A. South Korea B. Iran C. Sri Lanka and D. Mongolia.

As the girl answered the question correctly, the star went on to explain the full form of BTS - 'Bangtan Sonyeondan'. "Sir, I love K-Pop," the girl mentioned and proceeded to explain that it meant Korean music. The star remarked that he learned ‘something new’.

Reacting to BTS' inclusion in the popular show, one netizen wrote, "No way they asked BTS related question in KBC. Today is also Jimin’s birthday, this made my day." Another user mentioned, "BTS ARE REALLY THE HOUSEHOLD NAME, the way I jumped from my sofa and filmed this."

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan recently celebrated his 80th birthday in an intimate setup with his family members. The superstar took to his blog and penned a gratitude note as he embarked on a new chapter in life. “And another 365… and another beginning… as do many other beginnings… beginnings are required… they provide ends… and ends need love and grace and care to be accomplished…," he mentioned.

The actor concluded, "It is impossible for me to even attempt what your love and affection means to me… so I fold my hands and pray for all in the spirit of generous gratitude."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @BTS.BIGHITOFFICIAL/ @SONYTV)