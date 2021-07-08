BTS To Perform Their Upcoming Track On The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon In July

Korean boyband BTS is all set to perform on the talk show The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. The group had previously performed on the show back in September 2020. BTS will perform their upcoming track Permission to Dance marking the American television debut of their upcoming song.

BTS on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BTS will be returning to the show hosted by Jimmy Fallon for two days in a row on July 13th and July 14th. The Korean boyband will be performing their upcoming track Permission to Dance for the first time on American television followed by their recent user hit number Butter. Post their performance the group will sit down to chat with the host Jimmy Fallon.

The band back in September 2020 had performed their hit numbers Idol, Home, Black Swan, Mikrokosmos and Dynamite. As per Variety, the episode garnered over 230 million views digital views.

BTS release Permission To Dance teaser

BTS on 6th July dropped the country-themed teaser of their upcoming song Permission To Dance. Set against the backdrop of the countryside, BTS members are seen dancing along with the beats of the song in the sunny weather in the first teaser. RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are all dressed in denim fits with their cowboy hats on as sway to the rhythmic beats of the upcoming number. They sing the chorus "We don't need permission to dance." The song is slated to release on July 9 2021.

BTS' Butter breaks records

🎉Billboard #Hot100 No.1 x 6🎉



아미 여러분과 같이 역사를 쓰고 있는 #BTS_Butter

6주 동안 무한한 사랑 보내주셔서 감사합니다!

보라해💜💛💜💛💜💛



We’re making history together with #BTS_Butter

HUGE thanks to #BTSARMY

We Purple You 💜💛💜💛💜💛#Got_ARMY_Behind_Us https://t.co/JtIJg4VdnW — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) July 6, 2021

BTS latest super hit song Butter has added another milestone to its list. Butter continued to hold over the number 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 charts for the sixth consecutive week. With this, BTS continued their record as the longest-running No 1 debut by a group in Billboard chart history. Furthermore, Butter is among less than ten songs to spend its first six weeks on the top spot in music history. Thanking BTS ARMY for their support and help in achieving this feat, members, RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, JungKook, SUGA and V took to their official Twitter handle and wrote, "We’re making history together with #BTS_Butter HUGE thanks to #BTSARMY We Purple You."

Image: AP

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.