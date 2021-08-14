'Buried Seeds': Docu Based On Chef Vikas Khanna's Life To Premiere On Independence Day

This Independence Day, National Geographic (NatGeo) will be celebrating the life journey of Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna. The international television network will bring to the Indian viewers the "story of human passion and willpower" for the first time. Directed by Andrei Severny, 'Buried Seeds,' a documentary based on Chef Vikas Khanna's life will premiere on National Geographic India.

Buried Seeds: The life journey of Chef Vikas Khanna

The documentary is based on the Chef's biography documented by Karan Bellani. The movie depicts the journey of a young boy from Amritsar, Punjab who learned how to cook from his grandmother. When young, he also served "langars" at the sacred kitchens of the Golden Temple. He also worked as a delivery boy for his father's video cassette library, made blankets, cooked at weddings. His first step towards achieving his dream was when he opened a catering business in the backyard of his home at the age of seventeen.

'Buried Seeds' is all set to take the audience through the timeless picture of his struggle, passion, willpower, while touching through his failures and overwhelming obstacles. "From landing in New York without any job to facing various hurdles, nothing could keep him down, for he had his love for food and passion with him," NatGeo wrote on Facebook. Take a look at the official announcement:

A very special project

The film has been distributed by "Delhi Crime" makers FilmKaravan, in India. The film is a special project and very close to the heart of the Managing Partner of FilmKaravan Sanjay Bachani. "Vikas Khanna's journey is a fascinating one and Andrei Severny's take on the journey is not only interesting but inside full and extremely nuanced," Bachani said during a press meet. Expressing happiness about the release, Bachani said, "we are happy about this partnership with buried seeds and that we found a home for the feature with National Geographic."

Director Andrei Severny also thanked the distribution team for their efforts to put together "smart and beautiful stories." He hoped Buried Seeds inspired and drove people to follow their dreams. "Vikas Khanna is the embodiment of redefining what's possible. We are only limited by the limits we set ourselves," he concluded.

Lastly, the chef himself expressed his views about the project. He mentioned how he knew Andrei "would do a great job." Elated about the film Chef Vikas added, "The roller coaster ride and life turning moments showcased so articulately in the feature will make for an inspirational watch." He also extended gratitude to FilmKaravan for "believing in his dream."

Netizens shower love

Netizens welcomed the news with much positivity and love. The comment section of the chef's post overpoured with congratulatory messages and comments like "amazing." Young chefs who took inspiration from Khanna also shared snips from their phone gallery. Viewers wished him to plum more success and prosperity. Buried Seeds will premiere on August 15, 2021, at 9 pm on National Geographic in India.

Image: @chefVikasKhannagroup/Instagram

