BVK Vagdevi Lifts Winner's Trophy For 'Telugu Indian Idol Season 1'; Wins Rs 10 Lakhs

After nearly 15 weeks of its run, Telugu Indian Idol Season 1 finally concluded on June 17 with singer BVK Vagdevi from Nellore, Andhra Pradesh lifting the winner's trophy. The show kickstarted on February 25 on the Telugu OTT platform, aha and witnessed several singers showcasing their singing talent to win the ultimate title.

The reality show was hosted by Indian Idol season 5 winner Sreerama Chandra with a judges panel comprising of Thaman SS, Nithya Menen and Singer Karthik. The finale of the singing reality show was a star-studded affair with various celebrities including Rana Daggubati, Sai Pallavi, and megastar Chiranjeevi being a part of the grand night. Sai Pallavi and Rana came for the promotions of their upcoming film Virata Parvam.

BVK Vagdevi wins Telugu Indian Idol

With curtains drawing upon the first season of Telugu Indian idol, singer BVK Vagdevi won the ultimate title along with prize money worth Rs 10 lakh. Along with this, Vagdevi is also entitled to the opportunity of singing with Geetha Arts. The second position was bagged by Sreenivas followed by Vaishnavi who was in the top three. The runners-ups were also awarded a cash prize of Rs. 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh respectively. Moreover, Vaishnavi also got an opportunity to lend her voice to Chiranjeevi's forthcoming movie Godfather.

Opening up about her journey on the show, Vagdevi stated-

"I would like to thank the judges, mentors and all the people for the immense support and love I received on these 15 weeklong journeys of Telugu Indian Idol. My rigorous effort over the past few months has finally paid off with this accomplishment. Geetha Arts has given me a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity which is nothing short of a dream come true for me. I’m thankful to aha for making this opportunity-rich platform for so many participants like me."

More about BVK Vagdevi

The Telugu Indian Idol winner is currently pursuing her final year B. Arch in Orissa. She wishes to have a career in playback singing and is trained in classical singing and other forms of music. Vagdevi gained immense popularity from her performance on Aila Aila, Laahe Laahe, Koncham Neeru Koncham Nippu and other songs in the show.

Image: Instagram/@vaiva.15