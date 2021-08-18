Can Never Get Enough Of ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’: Amitabh Bachchan On Upcoming Season

Ahead of the release of the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Amitabh Bachchan expressed the joy he feels when hosting the show before a live audience. According to ANI, the actor said he can ‘never get enough’ of the show he has now been associated with for 21 years. Last year, Kaun Banega Crorepati was filmed without an audience due to the country's increasing COVID cases.

Speaking about his excitement about the show's upcoming season, Amitabh Bachchan said, “It’s the 21st year of my association with Kaun Banega Crorepati and I can never get enough of this show. It was probably the first time, last season, that the studio audience wasn't a part of the show and we saw a major change in the lifelines as well. He also mentioned that he missed the audiences’ infectious energy and said, ‘I for one truly missed their energy… It’s infectious! I am happy that the studio audience is back this season with a newfound vigour and so is the lifeline-audience poll. It's an enriching experience for me, each year, to be surrounded by contestants from all walks of life and I look forward to engaging and fulfilling gameplay. These contestants inspire me in every way.”

Big B began hosting the game show way back in 2002 and has been part of it ever since, except for one show season. According to ANI, the Fastest Finger First round has been modified into the Fastest Finger First-Triple Test. Contestants will now have to answer three general knowledge questions, and the one who answers the most questions first and correctly will go straight to the Hot Seat. The audience poll is also making a come-back in the upcoming season of Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Speaking about the changes made to the format of the show, as per ANI, the head of content of Sony Entertainment Television and Digital Business, Ashish Golwalkar said, “For a show like KBC that has followed a certain creative pattern, it was time for us to break the mold and approach it differently.” He also spoke about the change that has come about since the show's audition process took place online. He said, “The ease of digital auditions encouraged a lot more aspirants, based in the remotest areas possible to participate. We are happy with the spiritedness of each contestant and we are hopeful that they fulfil their KBC journey.” The upcoming season of KBC is scheduled to begin on August 23 on Sony Entertainment Television.

