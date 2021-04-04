Can You Spot Shaheer Sheikh In THESE Pictures From His School Days?

Shaheer Sheikh is best known for his portrayal of the character Anant in Navya..Naye Dhadkan Naye Sawaal. He has also aced the role of Arjun in the TV show Mahabharat. The actor is usually seen reminiscing his childhood as he shares pictures on his Instagram. Let us see if you can spot Shaheer in his pictures from his school days. Check it out.

Can you spot Shaheer Sheikh in this picture?

In 2020 during the lockdown, Shaheer went down memory lane and shared three pictures in a post. He shared a group picture with his friends as well as one with his teacher. In the caption, he wrote, " School, friends and some unforgettable memories.. #DownMemoryLane #fromthebeginning #bachpanse #stayhome #staysafe". Check out the picture and see if you can spot the actor in it.

The actor used his time during the lockdown to go through his old albums. He also shared childhood pictures with his sisters Aleefa and Ifrah. While sharing the picture, he also wrote a note about how he is blessed to have them as sisters. The caption read, "Sisters are a blessing and I was blessed twice. For the times when I needed counselling, emotional support or just wanted to talk, I would always run to Aleefa. And when it came to all the madness, fun, troubling people or just stupid silly jokes Ifrah was always there. So in short I have been the luckiest brother in the world to have such ideal sisters #AleefaAndIfrah

Moreover, I would also like to thank my parents for treating me and my sisters as equals...because that’s how I look at the world now. Actually I think they were loved a little more because they were very good at studies and I was not #DownMemoryLane #fromthebeginning #bachpanse #stayhome #staysafe". Check it out.

Other than this, he recently shared a picture with his mother. In the picture, Shaheer's mother is holding him while he is seen wearing a frock. In the caption, he wrote, "I guess my mom wanted a girl.. that’s me in the frock.". Check out the adorable picture of the actor with his mother.

Promo Image Source: Shaheer Sheikh's Instagram