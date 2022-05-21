The 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival is currently underway in France. Cannes is regarded as one of the most prestigious film festivals across the globe as it celebrates films and storytelling. This year's film festival is truly a special one for India as many well-known celebrities from the Indian showbiz world are winning hearts on the red carpet of the global event with their glamorous outfits.

Television world's popular actor Helly Shah made her debut at Cannes 2022. She is among those celebrities who are part of the Indian contingent this year at the prestigious film festival. Reportedly, she is set to present her upcoming film, Kaya Palat at the star-studded event. Along with Helly, the festival is also attended by notable actors like Deepika Padukone, Aishwarya Rai and many others. Recently, the Swaragini star took to her social media handle and shared her 'fan girl moment' with 'evergreen beauty' Aishwarya Rai.

Helly Shah shares her 'fangirl' moment from Cannes 2022

On Saturday, Helly Shah took to her Instagram handle and dropped two pictures of her fangirl moment with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the first photo, Helly is all smiles striking a pose with the former beauty queen. She is seen donned in a green coloured sparkly gown with a thigh-high slit. Aishwarya, on the other hand, was dolled up in a black gown with an embellished floral sleeve. The second picture featured Aishwarya, her daughter Aaradhya and Helly in a single frame.

Sharing the pictures, Helly wrote in the caption "Had a fan girl moment at Cannes✨Got to meet the everygreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan🥰More details about it coming soon on my feed so stay tuned."

Here, take a look at the post-

Helly Shah at Cannes 2022

Earlier, Helly Shah took to her Instagram handle and dropped glimpses of her stunning red carpet look at Cannes 2022. She made her debut at the film festival in a stunning green coloured shimmery outfit. Sharing the pic, she captioned the post as "Thankful and Grateful ❤️🧿Debut at Cannes couldn’t have been a better one .. Thank you @lorealparis for making it the PERFECT one ❤️#festivaldecannes #cannes2022 #cannes".

Here, take a look at the post-

Image: Instagram/@hellyshahofficial