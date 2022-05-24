Cannes 2022: Helly Shah Unveils First Look Of Her Debut Film 'Kaya Palat' At Film Festival

The 75th Cannes Film Festival has managed to grab all the headlines for its star-studded red carpet wherein prominent celebs brought their top-notch fashion game into play. Cannes 2022 was a dream come true moment for a lot of prominent Indian celebrities including the television world's popular actor Helly Shah who marked her debut at Cannes in a stunning look.

Helly Shah was among those celebrities who were a part of the Indian contingent this year at the prestigious film festival. Reportedly, she headed to the event to present her upcoming film, Kaya Palat. Recently, the Swaragini actor took to her social media handle and shared glimpses of unveiling the first look of her first film at the Indian Pavilion of Cannes 2022.

Helly Shah shares first look of her debut film at Cannes 2022

On Monday, Helly Shah took to her Instagram handle and dropped the first look poster of her debut film. In the picture, Helly was seen posing in a white formal look with her film's team members. Sharing the first look poster and glimpses of her event in the Indian Pavilion at Cannes 2022, Helly wrote in the caption "Extremely delighted and grateful to unveil the first look of my first film KAYAPALAT at Indian Pavilion in the prestigious Cannes film Festival 🌟This couldn't have been better 🧿❤️Need all your love and wishes ☺️Directed by @shoib_nikash_shah Produced by @rahatkazmi @tariqkhanfilms @teraentertainment".

Helly Shah shares her 'fangirl' moment from Cannes 2022

Earlier, Helly Shah took to her Instagram handle and dropped two pictures of her fangirl moment with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. In the first photo, Helly is all smiles striking a pose with the former beauty queen. She is seen donned in a green coloured sparkly gown with a thigh-high slit. Aishwarya, on the other hand, was dolled up in a black gown with an embellished floral sleeve.

Sharing the pictures, Helly wrote in the caption "Had a fan girl moment at Cannes✨Got to meet the evergreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan🥰More details about it coming soon on my feed so stay tuned."

Here, take a look at the post-

