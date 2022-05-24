Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Dons Sheer Gown As She Wishes 'Good Morning' From French Riviera

TV actor Hina Khan grabbed massive attention on the red carpet of the 75th Cannes Film Festival as she dazzled in a dramatic lavender gown. Ever since, the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai fame has been sharing a slew of stunning looks of her from the French Riviera. In the latest picture, Hina Khan opted for an elegant designer gown featuring sheer detailing while wishing 'Good morning' to her followers from the prestigious film festival.

Hina Khan slays in a teal gown

Designed by Skytten Couture, Hina Khan's teal attire was accentuated with sheer detailing around her neck and below the waist. The shimmery touch was enhanced with statement earrings by Tuula Jewellery. Meanwhile, shiny silver heels rounded off her sombre look. Going by the concept of minimalism, the actor's dewy makeup was completed with highlighted cheeks and nude lips as her sleek hair was pulled back in a neat bun.

In the series of photos, Hina opted for vivid poses to flaunt her new look. Moreover, while sharing it online, Hina Khan captioned the post, "A very good morning from the French Riviera." Take a look at it below:

Hina Khan praises Helly Shah

This came just a day after, Hina took to Instagram to cheer for her Helly Shah, as the latter made her debut on the red carpet of Cannes 2022. Hina Khan heaped praise on her and further apologised for being late to congratulate Shah. She revealed being proud of her for achieving the milestone. Hina Khan wrote, "A very big congratulations to you Helly Shah. Congratulations on your debut at the Cannes Film Festival. You looked amazing. Apologies on being a little late to congratulate you. Was caught up with so much. So, so proud of you and more power to you. #WeareOne (sic)".

Hina Khan's red carpet look

Hina Khan walked the red carpet of the Cannes 2022 in a ruffled Sophie Couture dress. With matching eye-makeup, her off-shoulder ensemble featured a thigh-high slit and ended in a big train. Minimal accessories and hair styled in soft curls completed her dramatic silhouette. Take a look at it below:

