Cannes 2022: Hina Khan Gives Away Boss Lady Vibes As She Stuns In A Pantsuit; See Pics

Hina Khan is one of the most successful and beloved television stars in India. After starring in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, the actor has come a long way in her career. In 2019, she made her Cannes Film Festival debut and made headlines as she walked the red carpet of the mega event. She turned heads again at Cannes 2022 as she graced the event for the second time.

Hina Khan has been making waves at Cannes 2022 with her glamorous looks. After leaving everyone stunned with her lavender gown and black sheer dress, the actor recently gave away major Boss Lady vibes as she sported a glammed-up shirtless pantsuit.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Hina Khan recently dropped some pictures of one of her interview outfits. The actor opted for a bold look and decided to go for an all-black ensemble. The 34-year-old chose a long blazer with satin silk black lapel collars with shimmering white diamonds studded in a leaf pattern. As she dropped the shirt for the look, the blazer perfectly hugged her body while accentuating her curves. A plunging neckline, single button-up details and patch pockets are the other elements that made her look more glamorous.

The actor paired the blazer with matching flared pants. She accessorised her look with a pair of diamond earrings and completed it with back heels. The actor tied her hair in a neat bun and opted for subtle makeup.

Hina Khan unveils the poster of Country Of Blind

Hina Khan attended Cannes 2022 to unveil the poster of her upcoming Indo-English film Country Of Blind. The movie is helmed by Rahat Kazmi. The actor and the film's team launched the film's poster at the mega event. Sharing the poster on Instagram, Hina Khan wrote, "It’s not easy to make experimenting cinema for anyone but making it internationally reasonable too is a harder job, especially for independent Filmakers. We too were met with such challenges but we decided to stick with the essence of the story.(sic)" She further wrote, "As an actor it was both extraordinary and interesting to play a Blind girl for more reasons then I can write now. (sic)" "First look of our creative leap of faith ‘Country of Blind’ was unveiled in the most prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2022 - Indian Pavilion," she added.

Image: Instagram/@realhinakhan