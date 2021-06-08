'Can't Be Handling A Toddler Again': Mini Mathur On Why She Won't Return To 'Indian Idol'

Mini Mathur is a known face in the television industry as she has been a part of several reality television shows. She is best known for her stint as a host for the popular singing reality show Indian Idol. Mini Mathur hosted the first-ever season of Indian Idol and continued to host the show for six seasons. She recently conducted an "Ask me anything" segment on Instagram in which she expressed her disinterest in returning to the show as the host.

Mini Mathur reveals why she won’t return to Indian Idol as host

During the Q&A section, one of Mini's followers asked the question, "Given a chance, would you host Indian Idol now?” The reality show is currently on its twelfth season with singer Aditya Narayan as the host. Mini replied to the question saying, "Gave birth to it, turned it into an adult and let it fly. Can’t be handling a toddler again” which practically sums up that she does not wish to become Indian Idol's host again.

Mini Mathur shares throwback picture from Indian Idol days

In April 2020, Mini Mathur had shared a series of pictures from her time as a host on Indian Idol and reminisced about the same. In the post, she mentioned how Indian Idol was the first reality show to grace Indian television and they never expected the show to become such a rage in the future. She also gave a shoutout to her co-host for the first season Hussain Kuwajerwala and the judges of the show and all the people who were a part of the original team.

Aditya Narayan on Indian Idol controversy

The show recently landed itself in a controversy after singer Amit Kumar, Kishore Kumar's son appeared on the show for a special episode and post that made a comment revealing that even though he did not enjoy the show he was asked by the makers to compliment the contestants. A few days after the comment, Aditya Narayan took a dig at him on the show after he asked singer Kumar Sanu who was the show's celebrity guest for the episode if he was forced to blindly praise the contestants. Responding to his question, Kumar Sanu replied that he was not at all forced and all the compliments that he gave to the contestants were genuine and real.

