Carry Minati Didn't Go On Bigg Boss As He Did Not Want To Appear In Tony Kakkar's Video

Youtuber Ajey Neger aka Carry Minati, who is known for his comedic sketch, took a dig at the celebrity reality game show Bigg Boss in his latest video. In the video titled THE LAND BIGG BOSS, Carry Minati mocked Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, dissed the host, and trolled the show altogether. He also added that he could have himself been a part of the show but he chose not as he does not want to appear in a Tony Kakkar video.

Carry Minati's video reveals why he didn’t do Bigg Boss show

After trolling the host of the show with an Animated sequence in the video, Carry Minati out of nowhere starts talking about Bigg Boss show. After asking his followers how they were doing he talks about the Bigg Boss contestants in general who go on to star in movies with big-shot celebrities after getting out of Bigg Boss house.

He mimics a contestant appearing in a music video after the show and asking people to watch their video. He says that is the only thing that happens after the show and then people go on to watch the show next year and repeating the same cycle. He went on to say that he could have appeared in the show as well. He said he did not choose to do so since his inspiration is not to appear in a Tony Kakkar video. He jokes he has various other options and he will choose something like a Punjabi label.

About Carry Minati's dig on Rubina Dilaik

Carry Minati did not spare Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik in his latest video. The video featured Shakti actor's clip from Bigg Boss house in which she screaming out loud "We need a Doctor. Sos". To this Minati says in Hindi that she does not require a doctor but an exorcist. She is then seen screaming that everybody in the house is illiterate and does not know how to read. She says the words "Not fair in the name of game" while screaming. The YouTuber then says that you cannot win a reality show by simply screaming and making a scene. The video is then cut to the host announcing Rubina Dilaik as the winner. Minati says now wait for Kakkar's family to call her and then shows a video edit of Rubina featuring in Neha Kakkar's music video.

IMAGE: CARRY MINATI'S INSTAGRAM

