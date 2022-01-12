Cast Line-up Of The TV Show FBI, What To Expect In The Next Episode And Other Details

With exciting twists and turns, the series FBI has always taken the audience on a different journey of thrill and adventure. The Missy Peregrym starer show is based on actual FBI cases, with the fictitious main characters carrying the stories. The show has hooked a large number of audiences and with its last episode aired last night, we bring you details about the series,its cast lineup, the next episode and many more details.

What is the FBI TV show all about?

The series revolves around how the New York office criminal division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) functions. This unit with their talents, intellect and technical expertise solve some of the major cases in the city, in order to keep New York and the country safe. The American crime drama television series is created by Dick Wolf and Craig Turk and it airs on CBS. The series is produced by Wolf Entertainment, CBS Studios, and Universal Television. It initially began on September 25, 2018, and since then it has been running successfully with its new season coming up every year.

FBI season 4 episode 11 'Grief' recap

In the last episode, we have seen as the entire team looks for a kidnapped school co-ed, Jubal, she gets a plan on getting lifesaving leads from the dad of the abductor's previous victim. Additionally, Jubal keeps on struggling with the fallout of Rina's condition, prompting a strained experience with her mom. The last episode 11 “Grief” aired on Tuesday, January 11, 2022, at 8 pm ET/PT.

The cast of the series

Missy Peregrym stars as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Zeeko Zaki is Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and Jeremy Sisto plays Assistant Special Agent in Charge Jubal Valentine. The season four cast also includes Alana De La Garza as Special Agent in Charge Isobel Castille, John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola, and Katherine Renee Turner as Special Agent Tiffany Wallace.

Recurring cast members include Taylor Anthony Miller, Vedette Lim, James Chen, and Thomas Philip O’Neill.

Episode 12 release date

The upcoming episode is currently titled 'Under Pressure' while there is still no confirmation on the release date of episode 12 as there were speculations that the new episode might arrive a little late. Also, there are no details on what to expect from episode 12 but be prepared for some shocking stories, new twists and turns.

IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@FBICBS