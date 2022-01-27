'Celebrity Big Brother' S3: Here Are The 11 Stars Who'll Compete In American Reality Show

It's been two decades since Big Brother first came to the spotlight, and within no time, it became one of the most adapted shows across the world. The format of the Dutch show of people living in a house for many days, while being cut off from the world, seemed to be loved by people across demographics.

It has been adapted in over 60 countries till now, and apart from different languages, different formats too have emerged over the years. Among them is the version of a celebrity being the contestants, in countries like United States of America and United Kingdom. While the UK version has not been aired since 2018, the USA version is coming up with its third season. Here's all you need to know on the contestants on the latest edition:

List of contestants on Celebrity Big Brother Season 3

Carson Kressley

Carson Kressley is an actor, designer and author. The 52-year-old has worked in series like Queer Eye for the Straight Guy.

He was also the host of How to Look Good Naked. He had been a contestant on the reality show, Dancing with the Stars season 13. Among his popular works include being a judge on RuPaul's Drag Race.

He is also a fashion designer, who started out in the '90s and also set up his fashion brand in 2006. He had written four books including You're Different and That's Super since 2004.

Chris Kattan

Chris Kattan is an actor. He is known for his work on Saturday Night Live. Some of the 51-year-old's other works include A Night at the Roxbury and series like The Middle and Bunnicula. He was also a participant on Dancing with the Stars.

Chris Kirkpatrick

Chris Kirkpatrick is a singer, songwriter and music producer. The 50-year-old was one of the members of the band NSYNC and then for the band Nigel's 11. He ws involved in numerous solo projects after the former band stopped producing new content.

He has also lent his voice to numerous TV series and movies, and also acted in some of them.

Cynthia Bailey

Cynthia Bailey is a model-turned-actor. She established her career as a popular model, before then turning towards acting as well. The 54-year-old has starred in films like Without You I'm Nothing (1990) and For Love or Money (1993), and made appearances on TV shows like The Cosby Show.

Lamar Odom

Lamar Odom is an former National Basketball Association (NBA) athelete who played for the Los Angeles Lakers. Apart from winning team trophies, the 42-year-old also won individual awards like the NBA Sixth Man of the Year. He also won the Olympics bronze medal while playing for the United States of America National team.

He also appeared on the TV show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, when he was married to Khloe Kardashian.

Miesha Tate

Meisha Tate is an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) player. The 35-year-old is a former UFC Women's Bantamweight Champion. She is currently No 8 on the UFC women's bantamweight rankings.

Mirai Nagasu

Mirai Nagasu is an well-known figure skater. The 28-year-old has won numerous medals throughout her career, right from the junior competitions to winning a bronze medal for the United States of America at the 2018 Winter Olympics. She is also a three-time Four Continents medallist.

Shanna Moakler

Shanna Moakler is a model-turned-actor and TV star. The 46-year-old is a former Miss USA and has also featured on the Playboy magazines.

She has starred in series like Pacific Blue, Meet the Barkers, Bridalplasty and Hollywood Exes.

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave

Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave is an actor and 'accountability coach.' The 40-year-old is known for working on the show The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. She has also worked in series like Flipping Out, Vanderpump Rules, The Prince, Celebrity Family Feud and the film Next Level.

Todd Bridges

Todd Bridges is an actor. He is popular for his work on the sitcom Diff'rent Strokes. Some of the 56-year-old's other popular works included the sitcom Everybody Hates Chris and as a commentator on TruTV Presents: World's Dumbest.

Todrick Hall

Todrick Hall is a singer, songwriter and actor. He had shot to fame by participating in American Idol and then went to release four studio albums. Apart from his singing endeavours, he also has a massive fan following on social media for his fun-filled videos, which includes parodies.

He has served as a judge on the show RuPaul's Drag Race. He has also acted in the Broadway musical Kinky Boots.

Celebrity Big Brother Season 3 is all set to premiere on February 2 on the CBS Network.