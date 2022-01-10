Popular chef from Indian reality television cooking shows, Ranveer Brar took to his Instagram account and announced that he and his family have tested positive for the COVID-19 variant, Omicron. The celebrity from Master Chef India fame urged his fans and followers not to take Omicron "lightly". He mentioned that the last 10 days had been tough for the family as he made the announcement online.

Celebrity chef Ranveer Brar and family test positive for COVID

The celebrity took to his Instagram account and mentioned that the COVID-19 variant was not "mild" and also revealed that his entire family has been fully vaccinated. He shared a multi-slide post about his and his family's condition as he wrote, "No. Omicron Is Not Mild.. We as a family have been positive For the last 10 days. We are all double Vaccinated .. and to say that some of the last 10 days have been hard would be an understatement. Please DO NOT TAKE OMICRON LIGHTLY." He captioned his post, "Please do not convince yourself and others that it’s a MILD variant!"

Have a look at Ranveer Brar's post here

Other colleagues of Brar also commented on the post and extended their best wishes to him and his family. Chef Vicky Ratnani commented on the post and offered to help Brar, should he require any assistance. He wrote, "Take care. Prayers for speedy recovery to you and your family. Any help, am always there Chéf ❤️❤️❤️" Famous blogger Kalyan Karmakar also commented and mentioned he had no idea about Brar's situation and extended his best wishes to him.

The recent surge in the number of COVID-19 cases has impacted a number of actors and celebrities from the entertainment industry. Famous personalities including Esha Gupta, Mahesh Babu, John Abraham and his wife Priya, Mrunal Thakur, Ekta Kapoor, Arjun Bijlani, Prem Chopra and his wife and others have tested positive for COVID-19 recently. Others who tested positive for the virus include Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Karan Boolani and Rhea Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora and others.