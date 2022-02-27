Emerging as one of the most popular shows on television, Sony Television Entertainment's Shark Tank India won over the hearts of many due to multiple reasons. With seven successful entrepreneurs on the judges' panel, each Shark managed to gain praises from the audience due to their expertise as well as their own unique charm of interacting with the contestants. From Ashneer Grover to Aman Gupta, the entrepreneurs gained fame via the show.

Although the reality show has come to an end, the craze around it still remains which is reflected on social media in the form of memes. Many of these popular phrases spoken by the Sharks on the show have now become catchphrases for many people and the official page of the Government's Twitter handle that counters misinformation is no exception.

Centre uses 'Shark Tank India' meme

Taking to their official Twitter handle, Government's PIB Fact Check shared a fraud message addressed to the public to inform them about fake bank police via the centre. Countering the same, the centre used a popular catchphrase from the show by the founder and CEO of Shaadi.com and People Group, Anupam Mittal, who said, ''Mai aapko sharminda nahi karna chahta but it is a joke.'' (I don't want to embarrass you but it is a joke).

They shared the post with the caption, ''Aise message bhej kar khud ko sharminda na kare!'' (Don't embarrass yourself by sending such messages). Check out the tweet here.

More on 'Shark Tank India'

Shark Ashneer Grover, who gained fame via the show because of his straightforward attitude and the ability to not mince words when criticizing, talked about the meme fest that started on social media during a chat with Rohan Joshi for his YouTube talk show. He said, ''I didn't really watch memes before but when memes started coming the first thought that I had was that 'people really have free time. Like there were people in this world that took out time to remove snippets and edit these memes, I use to jokingly tell my Shark Tank team that these people are even better at editing than you all are."

