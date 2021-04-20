Cezanne Khan Features As Harman In New Promo Of 'Shakti Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki'

Shakti Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Ki featured actor Cezanne Khan in the new promo. In the promo, we can see Cezzane trying to prove to Saumya that he is Harman. Cezanne Khan is returning to the television screen after 12 years.

The social media page of Colors took to Instagram to share a new promo of the show Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Cezanne Khan will enter Saumya's life as Harman. This will usher in a passionate love saga that the audience has been waiting for. Despite the fact that the two meet in a dramatic twist, Saumya remains in denial and refuses to consider Harman. He tries every trick in the book to persuade Saumya, but it's all in vain. Only the future episodes will reveal whether Cezanne's character is actually Harman or impersonating Harman. Take look at the post below.

Netizens showered immense love on the post. Several users started debating about whether Cezanne's character is actually Harman while several others wanted to see Vivian Dsena back in the show. Now, only time will tell Cezanne's character is actually Harman or not. Check out some of the comments below.

Cezanne Khan is known for playing the role of Anurag Basu in the show Kasautii Zindagii Ki. He also made some special appearances in shows like Khulja Sim Sim, Kandy Floss, and Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chaand. Cezanne Khan is also known for playing a role in the music video of Yaad Piya Ki song by Ustad Sultan Khan and Sadhna Sargam. Cezanne Khan also starred in a Pakistani television show called Gulnaar Bano.

Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki revolves around breaking stereotypes and highlighting the struggles of a transgender person. In March 2021, Rubina Dilak returned to the show. The show premiered its first episode on May 30, 2016, and has completed more than 1200 episodes. The show is created by Rashmi Sharma and directed by Pankaj Kumar. Actors like Jigyasa Singh, Simba Nagpal, Kamya Punjabi, Sudesh Berry, Bhuvan Chopra, Garima Jain, Vivian Dsena, and Parag Tyagi are also a part of the cast of the show.

Promo Image Source: Colors TV's Instagram

