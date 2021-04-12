Cezanne Khan Returns To Silver Screen After 19 Years With 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki'

Colors' recent show Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki has been gaining popularity due to its exciting and engaging storyline. The audience was enthralled by Harman and Saumya's chemistry and wished for the couple to get married. Though they had parted ways, fate has brought them back together, with Harman re-entering the show after Saumya (Rubina Dilaik).

Cezanne Khan, a well-known actor, will play the role of Harman, Mid Day noted. Cezanne Khan returns to television after a 19-year absence with Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki.

Cezanne Khan marks his return to television with Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki

In 2001, he rose to prominence after playing Anurag Basu in Kasautii Zindagii Kay, the report continued. Harman's entrance into Saumya's life will usher in an incredibly passionate love saga that the audience has been waiting for. Despite the fact that the two meet in a dramatic twist, Saumya remains in denial and refuses to consider Harman. He tries every trick in the book to persuade Saumya, but it's all in vain. Only time will reveal if he is really Harman who has returned or someone impersonating Harman.

Speaking about the role of Harman, Cezanne Khan said that the character is a very interesting one. He continued by saying that Harman loves Saumya unconditionally and wears his heart on his sleeve for her. Speaking about being back on screen he said he is very excited to be back in front of the camera and to be able to infuse a character with life in his own unique way. He revealed that there is a lot that is going to happen now that Harman has returned into Saumya’s life and hoped that the audience will support him on his new journey.

The show's slant on breaking stereotypes and highlighting the struggles of a kinnar, or transgender person, has made it a hit. Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki was a groundbreaking television show that beautifully depicted the tale of a kinnar and highlighted the community's lesser-known side, according to the report. Rubina Dilaik said that she is glad to be a part of the show because of all the love and appreciation she has received from the audience.

Promo Image Source: Cezanne Khan Facebook