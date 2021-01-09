Cezanne Khan Sent Abusive Messages To Me, Alleges Aisha Merchant

TV actor Cezanne Khan, who rose to fame as Anurag from the show Kasautii Zindagi Kay, is facing some serious allegations. US-based Pakistani woman Aisha Merchant has alleged that the actor married her in the year 2015. She also alleged that he married her to get a green card but later on, divorced her.

Cezanne Khan's controversy

Actor Cezzane Khan recently announced that he is tying the knot with a woman that he has been dating for the past three years. As soon as the news broke, Aisha Merchant stepped forward to pose serious allegations against him. In an interview with Indian Express, Aisha said that she doesn't care about his relationship. She wants the world to know about him and that he used to live off her money for more than two years and now is denying that he even knows her.

The woman further addressed the issue that they were married in 2015 and the actor stayed with her in the US. She added that Cezzane wanted to hide his relationship from his mother as she wouldn't want Aisha as her daughter-in-law. She also claimed to have visited him in India during the holidays.

Aisha further alleged that Cezzane's behaviour changed after he received his green card. Even after pointing out the change, he sent her the divorce paper in 2017. After questioning this move, Cezzane told her that divorce is just a formality and they are very well married. He also stated, according to Aisha, that he is doing so because his mother wants him to marry a young woman.

Aisha told Indian Express that Cezzane Khan and his current girlfriend send her abusive voice notes. She claims to have all the documents right from the marriage proof to the divorce papers and that she is ready to fight. She concluded that people might feel that she is doing this to gain something out of the actor. The truth is that she wants to know the reason behind such behaviour and that her friends in the US have seen the couple and support her wholeheartedly.

Who is Aisha Merchant?

While Cezanne Khan openly denied the allegations and called Aisha "an obsessive fan", the 47-year-old woman stays firm with her words. Aisha Merchant is a US-based Pakistani woman who claims to have been married to the actor on April 3, 2015. The whole controversy comes after the actor openly announced his plans of marrying his long time girlfriend.

