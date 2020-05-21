Chahat Pandey Reveals She Was Asked To Vacate Her House For Not Being Able To Pay The Rent

The COVID-19 lockdown has brought a lot of industries to a halt. The entertainment industry is also one of the most affected industries as the shoots of all the television shows and movies have been halted. Talking about the same, the entire cast and crew of the TV show, Humari Bahu Silk has been facing a lot of problems as they have not received their dues from their producers. The lead actor of Humari Bahu Silk, Chahat Pandey recently opened up about her ordeal wherein she was also asked to vacate her house as she was not able to pay her rent.

Also Read: Chahat Pandey's Suicide A Mere Rumour, Actor Refutes Contemplating Such A Step

Chahat Pandey revealed producers kept delaying her request to give dues

In an interview with a publication, Chahat Pandey revealed that she had invested all her previous savings from her earlier shows while she was associated with Humari Bahu Silk. Chahat Pandey added that she had exhausted all her savings on food, travelling and paying her house rent. Chahat Pandey went on to say that she had kept on asking her Humari Bahu Silk producers to pay her hard-earned money for her stint on the show but they kept on delaying the same saying that the channel has not paid them. Chahat Pandey further added that things went out of hand for her as soon as she ran out of money and was not able to pay her house rent.

Also Read: Hamari Bahu Silk' Actor Zaan Khan Reveals Co-star Chahat Pandey Tried Committing Suicide

Chahat Pandey went on to say that despite her landlord asking her constantly for the rent, she had no money to give him. However, Chahat Pandey revealed that the landlord was not wrong in his place and had waited patiently for a long time for her to give him the rent. But the Humari Bahu Silk actor added that she was finally given an ultimatum to either pay her house rent or vacate the place.

Chahat Pandey also narrated her plight wherein she went to the house of one of her Humari Bahu Silk producers and wept in front of him, requesting him to give her the dues. However, she revealed that he did not pay any heed to her saying that he does not have the money.

Also Read: Kriti Sanon Asks CINTAA To Help 'Hamari Bahu Silk' Cast And Crew Over Non-payment Of Dues

Chahat also added that the industry does not always have unprofessional people like her Humari Bahu Silk producers. She added that she never had any problems regarding her dues when working on some of her previous shows. The actor said that she was always given her dues on time while she was working on her previous shows like Tenali Rama, Alladin and RadhaKrishna.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.