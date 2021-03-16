Chahatt Khanna On People Thinking She Doesn't Want To Work As She Has Money: 'Not True'

Actor Chahatt Khanna, who was last seen in the 2019 film, Prassthanam, recently opened up about how she has been looking forward to getting back to work but faces restrictions as people think that she's too busy with her kids and that she's got a lot of money. Chahatt rubbished these rumours in an interview with Hindustan Times and said that she had also thought of putting it up on social media that she's looking for work in the industry. Khanna remarked that a lot of people have this impression that she has a lot of money and hence she doesn’t need work.

Chahatt on people's perspective about her

The actor continued that this perception that people have about her is not true. In the same interaction, Chahatt also admitted that she did get busy with her two kids and her apparel business for the last few years, but that didn’t mean she left her acting job. More so, she also added that she doesn't shy away from going out and asking for work. Adding to this, Khanna stated that she’s not looking forward to categorise in terms of television, web series or films. She asserted that she’ll take up whatever suits her and that she doesn’t want to constraint herself.

Speaking about how she he had given a lot of time to her brand, the actor mentioned that the first two three-years are always supposed to be crucial. She also said that she’s now stepped into the third year of her brand and that her kids have also started schooling. Chahatt Khanna's film Prassthanam featured an ensemble cast of Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Manisha Koirala, Chunky Panday, and others. Helmed by Deva Katta, the film received mixed reviews from fans and critcs alike.

It all began for Chahatt in 2005 after she was roped in for the movie, The Film. In the same year, she debuted in the television industry and essayed the role of Princess Myra in Hero Bhakti Hi Shakti Hai. After this, she was seen in shows like Kumkum Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, and others. She also featured in movies like Thank You, 7½ Phere..More Than a wedding, among others.