Chandrakala Mohan: Here Is All You Need To Know About The Popular 'Bigg Boss 8' Contestant

Chandrakala Mohan has made her way into the eighth season of Bigg Boss Kannada. The actor will be competing with several others and her fans have been excited to watch her entry into the show. She is known for her negative characters and layered performances on television shows. One of her greatest performances came when she played the role of a grandmother in the Puttagauri Marriage series. She was praised for the role and shot to fame after the success of her character.

All you need to know about Chandrakala Mohan

Since then, Chandrakala Mohan has starred in various serials and television shows often playing various characters. According to reports from Vijay Karnataka, the actor has been credited with working in over 300 serials over the span of her career in the industry. Chandrakala Mohan has been working for 20 years and has acted in numerous serials including Goduuli, Flower in the fire and many more. She became a known face among her audience and people soon began to love her portrayal of various characters in shows.

However, the actor would not see a huge spike in fame until her role in Puttagauri Marriage. It was this series that made her quite popular, helping her garner several accolades and praises from fans. Despite the actor's current age, she played the role of an aged grandmother and perfected her role with absolute conviction. Later on, her role as Madame Famous too became quite popular. Despite being a negative role, she was loved for her performance in the film and went on to wow audiences with her performance. She is also the recipient of the Karnataka Film Award among various such laurels to her name, according to the news portal mentioned above. Her roles in Moodlamane and Kusumanjali too were praised and appreciated by the audiences. Another incredible performance by the actor was seen in the project Krishna Rukmini. Due to her exceptional performances, fans have grown to like her performances and thus are eager to watch her participate in Bigg Boss season 8 Kanada.

