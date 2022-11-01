Charu Asopa Accuses Rajeev Sen Of Allegedly Cheating On Her During Pregnancy

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been dominating the headlines since they announced their divorce on social media. It was in September when the duo reconsidered their decision and called off their divorce, but things don't seem to be good between the two. Recently, the couple announced that they are parting ways again, with Charu allegedly making cheating accusations against her estranged husband Rajeev.

Charu Asopa accuses Rajeev Sen of cheating

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Charu Asopa said that she found out that Rajeev was cheating on her while she was pregnant. "After a few months of staying in Bikaner, I returned to Mumbai and spent most of my pregnancy period here. He would leave early morning at 11 am for his gym in Bandra from Goregoan east and would return home at night around 11 PM, sometimes 7, 8, or 9 PM," she mentioned.

Charu asserted whenever she used to question him why he takes so many hours, he often said, "When I see traffic on the map, I sip coffee in Bandra cafes and wait for the traffic to slow down, and then I leave for home.’ I trusted this as well." She went on to state,

"At times, he said he slept in the car and many other excuses. Once he just went to Delhi without saying and I was moving things here and there, and that’s when I found something in his bag, through which I found out that he is cheating on me."

She further stressed about Rajeev raising his hands on her and the entire family knowing about the same. Charu said that she shared this news with everyone, adding, "whenever this would happen, I would think that I won’t live here and just leave. But then somewhere I have loved him so much that I would buy all his excuses and fall for them. And then I always thought of giving him chances and starting afresh. The 3.5 years of marriage just went in awaiting our fresh start."

Image: Instagram/@rajeevsen9