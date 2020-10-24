Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Celebrate Durga Puja In Traditional Avatar

Charu Asopa recently uploaded a few pictures on Instagram with husband Rajeev Sen showcasing her Durga Puja celebrations. The actor added multiple posts on the social media platform and was seen dressed in a traditional red and white saree. Take a look at her posts and see how fans responded to the same.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen's celebrations

In this post, fans can spot Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen dressed in traditional attires. Charu is dressed in a lovely red saree and Rajeev is seen in a white kurta. Both the stars are seen looking at each other with a loving glance. Charu also added a lovely caption with the post and mentioned that she didn't know that she and Rajeev would go on a journey that would be so interesting.

Many fans liked and commented on the post. Most fans mentioned that the couple looked lovely and that they were happy to see the two with each other. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Charu Asopa's Instagram

Durga Ashtami Post

Charu and Rajeev wished fans a 'Happy Durga Ashtami' with a lovely couple picture. In the post, Charu is seen dressed in a traditional Bengali saree. Charu also sported traditional jewellery and iconic red bangles. Rajeev Sen is seen dressed in an all-white avatar that complimented Charu's look. The couple shared a couple of pictures in different poses.

Many fans liked and commented sweet things for the post. A few fans wished the couple back and others added that the two stars looked lovely. Take a look at the comments on Charu's Durga Ashtami post:

Pic Credit: Charu Asopa's Instagram

Durga Saptami Post

Charu also wished her fans on the occasion of Durga Saptami. The pictures uploaded were a close-up and showcased the lovely jewellery the actor wore to complete the look. Charu added that the pictures were clicked by her husband.

The post received a lot of positive and fun comments. Many fans said the actor looked 'gorgeous' and others mentioned they would like to see more pictures. Take a look:

Pic Credit: Charu Asopa's Instagram

Promo Pic Credit: Charu Asopa's Instagram

