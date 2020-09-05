Charu Asopa And Rajeev Sen Reunite, Share Mushy Posts With Each Other

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen were recently in the limelight after their marriage had hit rock-bottom and the couple was living separately. Now, after living separately for three long months, much to the happiness of their fans, the couple has reunited and have very much rekindled their love boat. The two also shared a beautiful post with each other hinting that there is no longer trouble in their paradise.

Rajeev Sen declares his love for wife, Charu Asopa

Rajeev took to his social media to share a lovely selfie with Charu. He captioned it by stating, 'Stronger together, I love my wife.' In the picture, while Rajeev can be seen sporting a red casual attire, Charu can be seen looking lovely in a printed attire. Charu was quick to react to the post writing, 'I love my husband.' Take a look at the picture shared by Rajeev and Charu's reaction to the same.

Charu Asopa's endearing post with Rajeev Sen

However, Charu was also not far behind and she too proclaimed her love for her husband with an equally endearing post. She shared a post on her social media wherein she can be seen hugging Rajeev while the latter tenderly kisses her head. She captioned the post stating, 'Missed you so much.' While Rajeev reacted to the post writing, how he missed her too. Take a look at Charu's post for her husband and the latter's reaction to the same.

It seems that the couple has managed to resolve their differences and are indeed in a much happier space now. Speculations about trouble brewing in their marriage had started doing the rounds after the duo had unfollowed each other and deleted all the pictures clicked with each other including their fairytale wedding snaps. Charu had revealed in an earlier interview with Spotboye about the same wherein she had said that everybody knows that her husband Rajeev is residing in Delhi and she is staying in Mumbai alone.

The Mere Angne Main actor had added to the conversation that she is waiting for God's directions to know what to do further. She had also stated that they have not decided anything as yet. As her conversation moved ahead, the actor also talked about mental illness and depression. She stated that nobody called her to discuss the tough time or depression but there were many of her friends who reached out to her. She had concluded her conversation while informing that by God's grace she is fine.

