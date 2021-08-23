Charu Asopa & Rajeev Sen Share Glimpses Of Their Baby Shower In New House

Baal Veer fame Charu Asopa is expecting her first child with Rajeev Sen. The duo recently organized a baby shower in their new house which was attended by their family and friends. The couple took to their respective social media handles to share a brief into their intimate baby shower and also their newly bought apartment in Mumbai.

Actor Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen married actor Charu Asopa in Goa on June 7, 2019, and is expecting his child soon. After moving into their new house, the couple had a baby shower ceremony amidst family friends as they took to their social media to share some adorable pictures. Actor Sushmita Sen also attended the function donning pink salwar suit. Sharing a look at their apartment the couple posed together against the setting sun on their balcony. According to their geo-tag, the couple bought an apartment in the Oberoi Exquisite building in the Goregaon area of Mumbai.

In the picture, the duo lovingly embraced each other as they donned traditional attires for the ceremony. Sen wore a cream-coloured kurta with white pyjamas while Asopa donned an orange-red bandhni lehenga. Asopa shared the pictures writing, 'Our baby shower pics from the balcony of our new house' while Sen said, 'Our first baby shower pics from the balcony of our new house'.

They continued to post several pictures from their ceremony. In another post, Sen was seen kissing Asopa's growing belly bump to which she said, 'Having a baby is like falling in love again, both with your husband and your child'. In other posts, the couple were seen being showered with gifts and blessings from their family members as they performed the baby shower rituals. Asopa shared the pictures with the caption, 'Some baby shower rituals pictures'.

On the work front, Charu Asopa is known for her roles in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Bade Achhe Lagte Hain, Diya Aur Baati Hum and Kyun utthe dil chhod aaye. The actor is also the owner of the clothing brand Charu's Closet which she established in October 2013.

IMAGE: CHARU ASOPA'S INSTAGRAM