Charu Asopa Calls Out Trolls With A Reel Amid Separation From Rajeev Sen; Says 'aapko Kya'

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen have been garnering headlines due to their separation. The couple, who confirmed they're parting ways via social media, has received immense public scrutiny, with some people heavily trolling them. Clapping back at the trolls, Charu Asopa dropped a reel that was all about living life on one's own terms without stressing about what others think. In the video, Charu could be seen out for a walk with her and Rajeev's daughter Ziana, as she dubs a line from a daily soap. The dialogue seemingly called out people who questioned Asopa for parting ways with Rajeev.

Charu Asopa calls out trolls with a reel amid separation from Rajeev Sen

Taking to her Instagram handle, Charu dropped the video, which showcased her dubbing the dialogue. One can also see a glimpse of Ziana at the back, on a stroller. The actor said, "Main ghoomu, phiru, nachu, gaau, hasu, khelu, bahar jao, akele jau, kisi ke aur saath jau, jaha jau, jab jau, jaise bhi jau.... aapko kya?" Take a look.

In another post marking Friendship Day 2022, Charu shared a trail of adorable pictures with Ziana and promised her little one all good things in life. "Happy friendships day my love. I promise I will always be there for you. Always remember I’m not just your mother but your best friend, you can share everything with me. and your secrets will always be safe with me. I would rather die but will never break your trust," she wrote.

Charu continued, "One important thing, I am your mother but that doesn’t mean I will always be right so as a friend you can correct me whenever you think I am wrong. I will always listen to you. I will always respect your opinions and perceptions. I believe communication is the only key to the success of every relationship. I love you my best friend."

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana in November 2021. According to reports, disagreements between the couple started springing up in the first year of marriage, however, they decided to give their relationship a second chance.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @RAJEEVSEN9)