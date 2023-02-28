Charu Asopa Celebrates Birthday With Estranged Husband Rajeev Sen Amid Divorce

Charu Asopa celebrated her 35th birthday on Monday (February 27) with her estranged husband Rajeev Sen and daughter Ziana. Both of them shared glimpses of the celebration on their respective Instagram handles. In the photos, the Baalveer actress can be seen dressed in a printed white and yellow outfit, which she paired with golden metallic heels.

On the other hand, Rajeev sported a brown T-shirt and black track pants for Charu's big day. The couple posed with their daughter, who was looking super cute in a frock. While posting the images, Rajeev wished Charu and wrote, "Happy Birthday Charu. Wishing you lots of love with good health and happiness always."

In response, Charu reposted some images on her account with the caption saying, "Thank you Rajeev Sen, had an amazing day. Thank you for making my bday so special."

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen's relationship

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen tied the knot in 2019, but soon their relationship started to fall apart. However, in November 2021, the two welcomed their daughter Ziana into the world.

While on the edge of parting ways last year, the couple decided to give their marriage another shot. However, they eventually decided to go their separate ways. Charu and her daughter Ziana relocated to a new home after Rajeev accused her of having an affair with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Karan Mehra. In contrast, Charu had earlier accused Rajeev of assault and adultery.

Later, in one of his vlogs on YouTube, Rajeev confirmed that the legal proceedings of their divorce were underway.