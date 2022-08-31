Charu Asopa Celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi With Estranged Husband Rajeev Sen, Shares Pictures

On the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Charu Asopa took to her social media space and uploaded a series of pictures with estranged husband Rajeev Sen. The duo celebrated the festival together with daughter Ziana and Rajeev's mother Subhra Sen, as evident from the pictures they shared on their respective social media handles. The development came months after Mere Angne Mein actor decided to part ways with Sen.

Charu Asopa celebrates Ganesh Chaturthi with Rajeev Sen

On Wednesday, Charu Asopa headed to her Instagram handle and dropped a series of pictures featuring her, Rajeev Sen, Ziana and Sen's mother Subhra. Ziana could be seen smiling in the first pic as Charu and Rajeev kissed her. The next image showed Charu gazing at Rajeev and Ziana as they were sitting in front of the altar with the latter in their arms. Rajeev smiles as he looked at the camera next to them while the little one sat on Charu's lap. Take a look:

The fourth picture had the four of them smiling together. Sharing the pictures, Asopa simply wrote in the caption, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi". Not only did Charu share the pictures on the photo-blogging site, but Rajeev also dropped some adorable glimpses of Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations with family. He simply captioned it, "Happy Ganesh Chaturthi (folded hands and red heart emojis)." He also added the hashtags--Sen family and Ganesh Chaturthi.

Earlier this year, separation rumours about the duo made the rounds online, and Charu addressed the same in an interview with Bollywood Life. She mentioned that every marriage has its 'ups and downs'. She also felt it was 'worrisome' that her young daughter would one day grow up and read such reports about her parents.

