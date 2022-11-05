After giving another chance to their marriage, estranged couple Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa recently decided to part ways again. The couple has been grabbing headlines over their personal feud and their decision to get divorced. While Charu Asopa claimed Sen had cheated on her while she was pregnant with their daughter, she recently revealed that her estranged husband used to accuse her of having an affair with their driver and guests.

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Charu Asopa opened up about her struggles in marriage and claimed her estranged husband, Rajeev Sen, was always suspicious of her. During the chat, Asopa was asked if her sister-in-law, Sushmita Sen, ever asked the two of them to sit and talk about their problems. In reply, Asopa said it is impossible to make Rajeev sit and talk. She added, "He has this problem which is why he escapes from discussions."

In order to solve the problems between them, Asopa revealed that she had sought an appointment with a marriage counsellor but failed to convince Sen to go with her. She added that she did not understand why Sen was always suspicious of her and accused her of having affairs.

She said, "One day, I decided to go to a marriage counsellor to talk about the problems in our marriage and I even told this to my mother-in-law. I didn't understand why he (Rajeev) is always suspicious about things without any reason. If I talk to some guest, he claims I have an affair with them. He (Rajeev) once claimed I had an affair with our driver. All this was illogical. My mother-in-law supported me in going to the counsellor but we could not convince him." "In the end, I went to the counsellor alone and talked about our marriage. But there is no point in going for marriage counselling alone," she added.

Charu Asopa says Sushmita Sen never asked her to work things out with Rajeev

During the interview, Asopa also revealed that her sister-in-law, actor Sushmita Sen never asked her and Rajeev to work things out. Asopa added that the Bollywood actor always asked her to prioritise her own happiness. Asopa further added, "Parents have said that marriage should work and we should try and resolve the differences. But never didi (Sushmita Sen). She always said if you are not happy…do that which makes you happy."

More about Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa's relationship

Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child, daughter Ziana, two years later in November. According to various reports, the couple had disagreements in their marriage during the first year. However, they decided to give their relationship a chance. Earlier this year, they announced their divorce and further called it off in August. Recently, the couple again announced they had decided to part ways and made explosive claims about each other during several media interactions.

