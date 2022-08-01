Charu Asopa Drops Special Post On Daughter Ziana's 9-month Birthday; 'I Love You My Jaan'

Charu Asopa dropped an adorable post on her little one Ziana's 9-month birthday, thanking the latter for making her life 'so beautiful'. The TV actor, who has been grabbing headlines for her troubled marriage with Rajeev Sen, dropped a trail of glimpses in which the mother-daughter duo can be seen dressed in stunning traditional outfits.

Ziana had been suffering from hand, foot, and mouth disease, with Rajeev recently giving his daughter's health update via his YouTube vlog. Sen revealed that he visited both Ziana and Charu in Mumbai, adding that the former was jumping with joy on seeing him. He also hailed Charu for taking great care of their daughter.

Charu Asopa marks daughter Ziana's 9-month birthday

Taking to her Instagram handle on Monday, August 1, Charu dropped multiple mushy pictures with Ziana. While the actor could be seen clad in a gorgeous orange saree with complementing accessories, Ziana looked adorable in a pink embroidered traditional outfit. In the caption, she mentioned, "Happy 9months bday my love , life and laughter . Thank you for coming into my life and making it soooo beautiful. I love you my jaan." Take a look.

Ahead of Ziana's birthday, Rajeev dropped a heartfelt post on Instagram shedding light on his close-knit bond with his daughter. Alongside a bunch of selfies with Ziana, Rajeev mentioned in the caption, "Daddy loves you the most #fatherdaughterbonding #daddysprincess #almost9monthsoldalready."

In his recent vlog, Rajeev praised his estranged wife for taking care of Ziana amid her illness. In the video, he mentioned, "I met Ziana in the morning. She was very happy to see me. I went mad out of joy on seeing her. She has obviously lost a lot of weight because as you guys know she has not been well. But touchwood, now she is much better. Charu has taken great care of her, I must say. Both mother and daughter have lost weight, which I noticed." He added that Ziana is recovering well and will be fine in a couple of days.

Rajeev and Charu tied the knot on June 9, 2019, in Goa after dating for a few years. According to reports, disagreements between the couple started springing up in the first year of marriage.

