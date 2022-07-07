Charu Asopa Opens Up About Decision To Divorce Rajeev Sen; 'Not For Me, It Is For Ziana'

Television actor Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother, Rajeev Sen has been the talk of the town for a while now after rumours about their divorce surfaced online. The couple has been dropping hints online for a while now, and Charu Asopa, who has an active YouTube account recently shed light on the situation in her latest vlog. She mentioned that she arrived at the decision after a lot of thought, and she was going forward with it for the sake of the couple's daughter, Ziana.

Charu Asopa-Rajeev Sen divorce

The actor took to her YouTube channel to upload her latest vlog and addressed the rumours about her divorce from Rajeev Sen. Without speaking about the divorce, in particular, she mentioned that she knows her fans have several 'questions and doubts' in their mind about the situation. She assured them that she did not take the decision in a hurry or in an 'emotional state', but had thought it through and was doing it not for herself, but for her daughter. She appealed to her fans to continue showing her their support as they have throughout her career. Translated to English, she said-

"I know there are a lot of questions and doubts in your minds and may misunderstand me. All I have to say is that I have thought a lot before coming to this decision. I am not taking any decisions in a hurry or in an emotional state. I am doing this after putting in a lot of thought, not for me, for Ziana. I am sure you will understand my point of view and continue to support me."

Charu Asopa earlier made headlines after she deleted all the pictures featuring Rajeev from her social media account. Rajeev Sen then took to his Instagram account a few weeks later and broke his silence on the matter. He mentioned that there was 'a lot happening in India' that could be covered as news apart from his relationship and thanked fans for their support and positivity.

Image: Instagram/@rajeevsen9