Charu Asopa, Rajeev Sen Dance To 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar' Amid Separation Rumours

Amid separation rumours, estranged couple Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen recently came together to attend the latter's cousin’s wedding in Kolkata. The couple even danced together to the romantic song 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai'. Charu shared a video of their stage performance on her official YouTube handle.

Charu posted a travel vlog as she gave glimpses of her Kolkata trip to fans. She first gave a peek at Subir Sen, the father of Rajeev Sen, playing with Ziana followed by the wedding rituals in action.

Charu even performed a solo dance number to 'Jhalla wallah'. Following this, Rajeev joined her on the stage and the couple danced to the tune of 'Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai' from 'Maine Pyar Kiya'.

Following their performance, Sushmita Sen gave a speech that she dedicated to the newlywed couple. Rajeev Sen also posted several pictures with his family on his Instagram account and added a heart emoji to the captions.

Charu-Rajeev's troubled married life

The couple got married in 2019, but soon their relationship started to fall apart. While on the edge of divorcing last year, the pair decided to give it another shot. However, they eventually decided to part ways. In one of his vlogs, Rajeev, who also has a verified YouTube account shared that the legal proceedings of their divorce were underway.

Prior to this, Charu Asopa and their daughter Ziana relocated to a new home after Rajeev accused her of having an affair with 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai' actor Karan Mehra. In contrast, Charu had earlier accused Rajeev of assault and adultery.